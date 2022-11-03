No challenged races are on the county ballot in today’s general election.
Jewell Spears Aguilar, a Democrat, is unopposed to keep the county clerk’s seat.
Greg Bishop, a Republican, is unopposed to keep the prosecutor’s position, as are Tony Paynter, a Republican, for circuit clerk, and Sam Muscari, a Democrat, for the District 3/Oceana areas county commission seat.
County voters will also decide the fate of the Wyoming County Board of Education’s $20.1 million facilities bond sale. Monies from the proposed bond sale will replace two aging school buildings in Mullens, construct a new auditorium at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, in addition to funding safety enhancements and other improvements at schools across the county – if approved by voters in today’s general election.
Total cost for all the proposed projects is nearly $34 million.
Additional funding sources will include the West Virginia School Building Authority, local monies, among others.
The proposed $16.5 million school will consolidate Mullens Elementary, constructed in 1939, and Mullens Middle, constructed in 1928 – almost 100 years ago – into a new Mullens Elementary and Middle School for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The facilities bond order will also include the following projects:
• Auditorium for the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, cost estimate is $6 million.
• Artificial turf for the football field at Wyoming County East High, cost estimate is $2.1 million.
• Auxiliary gym and artificial turf for the football field at Westside High, cost estimate is $6.7 million.
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, electrical system upgrades, and new gym floor at Pineville Middle, cost estimate is $675,000.
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, Americans With Disabilities Act upgrades that include a new elevator, and a walking track for school and community use at Oceana Middle, cost estimate is $300,000.
• New playground equipment and walking track for school and community use for Road Branch Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $100,000.
• New roof at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $775,000.
• Security vestibule that includes security window and package transfer, replacement of the wastewater treatment plant, and walking track for school and community use at Baileysville Elementary and Middle, cost estimate is $315,000.
• Electrical system upgrades at Berlin McKinney Elementary, cost estimate is $250,000.
This is the first time a facilities bond will be included on a general election ballot in the county. Previously, voters have made the decisions during special elections.
On the state ticket, incumbent Rollan Roberts, a Republican, is challenged by Kari Woodson, on the Libertarian ticket, for the District 9 Senate seat.
For the House of Delegates 35th District seat, newcomers Dewey Houck, a Democrat, is challenged by Adam Vance, a Republican.
In the race for the 43rd Delegate District seat, incumbent Christopher Toney, a Republican, is challenged by Joanna Vance, a Democrat.
Also on the state ticket, voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments.
• Amendment No. 1: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment.
Summary of purpose: “Clarifying that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
• Amendment No. 2: Property Tax Modernization Amendment Summary of Purpose.
Summary of purpose: “To amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
• Amendment No. 3: Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment.
Summary of Purpose: “To authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”
• Amendment No. 4: Education Accountability Amendment.
Summary of Purpose: “The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
On the national ticket, incumbent Carol Miller, a Republican, is challenged by Lacy Watson, a Democrat, and Belinda Fox-Spencer, an Independent, for the House of Representatives 1st Congressional District seat.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for voting.
