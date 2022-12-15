Concord University held the 24th Fall Commencement in the main gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center during three ceremonies on two days – master’s degree candidates were hooded on Dec. 9 and candidates for undergraduate degrees were honored on Dec. 10.
The valedictorian for fall 2022 is Madison Darby Taylor, of Beckley, who graduated with a bachelor of science in health sciences with a concentration in pre-professional studies.
Concord’s Honors Program had one graduate – Emily Grace Lewis, of Charleston, who graduated with a bachelor of science in biology with a concentration in pre-physician’s assistant/physical therapy and a minor in neuroscience and sports medicine.
The fall class includes 168 candidates for graduation.
Of those, 139 are from West Virginia.
Three graduates are from other countries, including the United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, and Nigeria. There are graduates representing 13 other states, including Virginia, Utah, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Florida, and California.
Dr. Kendra Boggess, university president, issued the welcome and offered remarks during the ceremonies.
David Barnette, chair of CU’s Board of Governors, also addressed graduates during the undergraduate degree ceremonies.
Dr. Susan Robinett, professor of business, served as grand marshal.
The candidates were presented to the president by Dr. Edward W. Huffstetler, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Dr. Kathryn Liptak, associate provost and dean of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies, assisted Boggess with the hooding ceremonies for the master’s degree candidates.
To view the recordings of all the ceremonies, visit concord.edu/graduation.
Undergraduate candidates from Wyoming County included the following:
• Clayton Brown, of Glen Fork, bachelor of science in psychology.
• Taylor McKinney, of Herndon, bachelor of science in elementary education.
• Michael Eugene Growe, of Pineville, bachelor of science in biology (pre-physician’s assistant/physical therapy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.