Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority was one of 29 authorities across the state to receive a Solid Waste Management Board grant.
Wyoming County will receive $7,450 for wages, operating supplies, and tires.
The 29 grants totaled $399,500.
The Solid Waste Management Board grant program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their prospective counties or regions.
Additional grants awarded in southern West Virginia include the following:
• Greenbrier County: $14,000 for recycling bins and containers and repairs to collection baskets and can baler.
• Mercer County: $15,000 for railing and retaining wall repair.
• Nicholas County: $14,000 for leachate treatment and environmental monitoring.
• Raleigh County: $15,000 for roll off containers.
