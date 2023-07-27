Students in Wyoming County will again have the opportunity to eat a no-cost breakfast and lunch at school through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.
The CEP was enacted as a result of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas.
This is the fourth year for the option in Wyoming County.
The CEP serves as an alternative to collecting, approving and verifying household eligibility applications for free- and reduced-price eligible students in high-poverty Local Education Agencies (LEAs). If at least 40 percent of a school’s student population is directly certified for free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the option.
“I am proud that Wyoming County Schools will be participating in the CEP program to help meet a crucial need for many students in our county,” said Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“We know academic achievement increases when our students are well-fed and ready to learn, and we must provide secure and reliable access to nutritious meals so all students have a chance to achieve at the highest level possible.”
During the upcoming year, schools officials expect to have 13 schools participating in the CEP program – 11 elementary and middle schools along with both high schools.
The program allows the school system to feed nearly 3,500 students each day.
The 2017 Feeding America: Map the Meal Gap data reports high levels of food insecurity and hunger across the country. In West Virginia, more than 14 percent of residents, including over 79,000 children, live in food insecure households.
Rhonda Thomas serves as the school system’s child nutrition director.
