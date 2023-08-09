Restaurants in Wyoming County are as varied as its outdoor offerings.
Regional and nationally known chains dot the landscape as do locally owned eateries that provide a wide variety of food options – from Asian to Italian to Mexican in addition to burgers and fries, chicken and dumplings, biscuits and gravy, hot dogs and cole slaw.
E-Z Stop is the only locally owned and operated chain of convenience stores and restaurants across Wyoming County, with locations in Bud (304-294-5354), Pineville (304-732-0400), Oceana (304-682-3213), Jesse (304-202-0400) and Brenton (304-732-7970).
The Brenton location added a hardware store that also includes everything from hardware to sporting goods to lumber.
Owners are Dr. Sam Muscari Sr., his son Dr. Mike Muscari, both of Family Healthcare Associates, and Jeff Halsey, who also owns Pineville Furniture and Appliance Company.
E-Z Stop, no matter the location, is known for its signature pepperoni rolls, biscuits, and chicken – among numerous other menu items and daily specials.
In addition to gas, the convenience stores provide food for people on the go.
“E-Z Stop is not a cookie-cutter store,” emphasized general manager Richie Walker. “We are vested in the community and listen to what they desire. Many of our menu items came from customer requests.
“We value and love our county and its people,” he said.
“The owners and I believe in community. The very definition of that word is common unity.”
Annual $1,000 scholarships are provided to graduates at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools in addition to various other projects benefitting the communities and schools.
Walker credits the success of the stores to the owners as well as the nearly 70 people employed by the chain.
“These guys (the owners) keep investing in Wyoming County,” Walker said.
“And our people are just unbelievable,” he said. “They are the best.”
Employees are trained using Walker’s “three A’s,” including availability to serve customers, ability, and, the most important, attitude.
“We strive to have stores that are welcoming and clean.
“A place where service is given and hospitality is felt,” Walker emphasized.
E-Z Stop locations are “one of the very few places to get truly home-cooked food – from potato salad, pasta salad, pickled eggs, etc.,” Walker said. “The products that everyone talks about would be our pepperoni rolls, cat fish, pizza, and homemade desserts. The chicken strips are amazing also.”
The Pineville, Brenton and Oceana convenience stores are open 24 hours, seven days a week; Jesse and Bud convenience stores are open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.
The Pineville, Brenton, Bud and Oceana restaurants, located within the convenience stores, are open from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily; the Jesse restaurant is open from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.
Rebel Smokehouse, in Mullens, is owned by county commission president Jason Mullins, who also owns Jason’s Country Corner in Saulsville, and Dr. Jonathan Karper, of Family Healthcare Associates.
“With the Hatfield-Mcoy Trail System gaining attention from around the country and the soon-to-be completed section of the Coalfields Expressway opening to Mullens, we realized that opportunity was once again knocking for our area.
“My father and business partner had recently passed and we had always discussed the idea of a barbecue restaurant. The location we looked at was built directly after the flooding years earlier, but struggled due to a poor economy and the loss of so many residents. The building had set empty for more than 10 years...
“We all had ideas and thoughts on what this restaurant would eventually become; but, working together, we managed to make it a combination of things we enjoyed or things we wanted to create,” Mullins said.
“Our meats are slow cooked daily. Most take 12 to 14 hours under low heat to get just how we want them. Our sides are homemade daily.
“I was once told by a guest that you can tell how much care goes into a meal by the sides. ‘If management truly makes great sides, they care about the entire meal’.
“We take pride in the customer’s entire experience. From the time they walk in the door to the time they walk out, we want our guests to feel like family,” Mullins emphasized.
“I am most proud of what has been created here in Wyoming County,” he said. “The Lord has blessed us. Our business is doing well in an area with a small population and limited income for much of the population. We do our best to keep menu prices reasonable so more guests can enjoy the dining experience.
“Our staff takes pride in everything we do. My servers know that they are responsible for our guests enjoying their time with us. Our kitchen staff takes their responsibilities of creating dishes that are both delicious and appealing to the eyes.
“Our staff works well together, giving each customer what should be expected – a great dining experience,” Mullins noted.
“The Rebel Smokehouse is family-owned and operated. We pride ourself on serving great meals with large portions at a great price. We truly love our guests and see every day as an opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors.
“We see guests from all over the country either passing through or here to spend vacation time in the West Virginia hills.
“Providing hospitality is important to us. You must make a new customer a regular customer as often as possible,” Mullins said.
Rebel Smokehouse is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; business phone is 304-294-4BBQ or online at Rebelsmokehouse.kwickmenu.com
Traveler’s Roadhouse is a recent addition to restaurant choices in the county and one of the most unique.
Opening the Pineville restaurant together has been a way for Jamie Leigh Reichert and her mother, Nancy Baldwin, to heal following the death of Jamie’s father, Tony Reichert.
“I’m proud it’s mother-daughter owned,” Reichert said. “After my dad passed and my mom’s best friend Susan passed, we could have just stopped and moved away or something. But, we opened a restaurant to give back to the community.
“We opened a restaurant that offers our community a place to eat healthier, listen to live music, and just have fun.
“We offer foods no one else in our county or surrounding counties offer – bison burgers, elk burgers, frog legs, alligator. We even offer plant-based options,” Reichert emphasized.
“We have pool tables, crane machines, live music on the weekends, and most would say the coldest beer around,” she said.
“We try to keep everything we do local. Our staff shirts are made by a woman in our community. She has great shirts, jewelry, etc. Wyanetta Gautier owns The Humble Goat.”
The kitchen closes at 10 every night, but a late-night nacho is available.
“Our food is great, our staff is friendly, and our establishment is clean and kid-friendly,” Reichert noted.
Business hours are Monday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., closed Tuesday; business phone 304-202-0266.
Rusted Musket, in Mullens, is also among the new eateries with unique dining options.
More than a restaurant, the Rusted Musket offers a place for West Virginia artists to sell their creations. It also pays homage to local athletes who’ve excelled in their chosen sport. The restaurant also honors the sacrifices of veterans and first responders through a discount.
Merrick Rice opened the restaurant to offer something unique in Wyoming County.
“Everything is homemade,” Rice said. “We don’t offer anything out of a bag.
“Our food is always fresh and made from scratch, which we source from local West Virginia distributors.
“We have a friendly environment, where we treat people like family,” Rice emphasized.
“We support our local community, local sports, and local charities.”
From jerseys to autographs, exhibited sports mementos from Mullens’ outstanding athletes include contributions from both Mike and Dan D’antoni, Herbie Brooks, Ashley McNeely, among numerous other standouts.
Rice said he is overwhelmed at the contributions and support from area athletes.
“It’s wonderful to see all these people support us.”
The business name also pays homage to the Mullens Rebels, the Mountaineer, as well as the Mountain Man depicted in the restaurant logo – they all carried muskets, Rice explained.
Rice’s dad, Rick, served on the Mullens Fire Department for several years until he retired a few years ago.
He wants to honor the sacrifices of his dad as well as all first responders along with veterans by giving them a discount when they visit the restaurant.
Rice is most proud of the strides the restaurant has made in the 14 months since it opened.
“Proud to serve amazing food to the community and trail-riding tourists as well.
“Proud to provide 10 jobs to to local people.
“Proud to be the best live music venue in Wyoming County.
“Proud to have the only outdoor area for seating, corn-hole, live music in Wyoming County,” he emphasized.
Rusted Musket is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.; business phone is 304-294-9058.
