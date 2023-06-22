All Wyoming County Public Libraries are hosting a Summer Reading Program for youngsters from preschool through middle school.
Activities will include story time, games, prize drawings, among others.
Summer reading programs are designed to encourage children to keep reading during summer vacation, according to officials.
Preventing the “summer slide” – a decline in reading skills while school isn’t in session – is the main objective of summer reading programs.
For many families with children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs.
The benefits of summer reading programming for children include the following:
• Children are motivated to read.
• Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library.
• Children maintain their reading skills during summer vacation.
• Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.
• Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.
For more information about the days and times, phone your local library – Hanover Public Library at 304-664-5580, Mullens Area Public Library at 304-294-6687, Oceana Public Library at 304-682-6784, or Pineville Public Library at 304-732-6228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.