Wyoming County Schools had 16 projects, involving 30 students, to advance to the West Virginia Social Studies Fair conducted April 14 in Charleston.
The students first won in their school competitions, then in the county contest, advanced to the regional event, before competing at the state level.
Addie Lusk, Westside High School, took a first place honor in Division 3 in the geography category. Her project was titled “Fracking.”
Aydan Nash, Westside High, earned first place in Division 3 in the political science category with his project, “Unionization.”
Tegan Meade and Elijah Smith took first place in Division 3 in the group psychology category with “Minds Of Grand Masters.”
Jaxon Walker, Avery Walker and Baileigh Hoosier, Pineville Middle School, earned a first place award in Division 2 in the group economics category with “Start Over – Flood of 2001.”
Davin Isom and Trevor Fitzko, Mullens Elementary, earned second place in Division 1 in the group geography category with “Frozen Lizards.”
Stephen Blankenship, Austin Criss, Corey Hall, Eric Mills and Aidan Shrewsbury, Wyoming County East High, also earned a second place award in Division 3 in the group world history category with “The Browning Bar.”
Lunden Morgan, Westside High, took a third place award in Division 3 in the state and local studies category with “R.D. Bailey.”
Ian Blevins, Westside High, also earned third place in Division 3 in the sociology category with “Critical Race Theory.”
Kinley Steele, Berlin McKinney Elementary, earned honorable mention in Division 1 in the world history category with “The Titanic.”
