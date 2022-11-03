The Wyoming County Commission was awarded a $28,750 Justice Assistance Grant to assist in providing uniformed officers, or Prevention Resource Officers, to act as mentors, role models, and advocates for students at Westside and Wyoming County East high schools.
The officers provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.
The PRO program places experienced deputies in the schools under the authority of the Sheriff’s Department.
The program is a cooperative effort between Wyoming County Schools, Sheriff’s Department, and County Commission.
The grant was one of 39 projects, totaling $1,204,534 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds, awarded by Gov. Jim Justice.
Statewide, the funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
“These grant funds will open up more possibilities for the incredible men and women working in our justice system,” Justice said.
“I’m incredibly proud to award this funding. I’ve always said we always need to do everything in our power to help make our criminal justice system better and better, and that’s exactly what this funding does.”
The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
