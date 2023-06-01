Wyoming County Council on Aging Summer Health Fair is scheduled June 27 at the senior center, located at 695 Mountaineer Highway in Mullens, to help seniors maintain or improve their quality of life.
Several vendors, exhibiting products and services, will participate from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Seniors will have opportunities to visit vendors before lunch and after.
Council on Aging services include:
• Hot, nutritious meals that can be delivered to the door if the senior is homebound.
• Transportation to senior centers, medical appointments, and shopping.
• Personal care and homemaker services, providing assistance in bathing, dressing, eating, and other personal needs.
• Senior center activities and services that provide fellowship.
• Educational and recreational opportunities designed to meet various interests and tastes.
The “Graying of America” has begun in West Virginia, according to a press release. Compared to 343,156 people aged 45-64 in 1950, there were 455,282 in 2000, according to a press release.
The population of residents aged 65 to 74 increased from 94,833 to 148,463.
The number of people aged 75 and older has nearly tripled, from 42,896 to 128,432.
In 1950, West Virginia had a fairly young population nucleus, as did the rest of the nation. The state’s median age at that time was 25.1 years.
As in the rest of the country, the median age of West Virginians increased over the decades, to 28.5 years in 1960, 30.0 in 1970, and 30.4 in 1980. By 1990, the median age had risen drastically to 35.4 years, the second oldest population in the nation. The 2000 census placed West Virginia at the top with a median age of 38.9, replacing Florida, the leader since 1970.
In 2011, more than 44,000 West Virginians were served with an Older Americans Act service. More than 38,000 seniors received over 2.3 million meals in their homes or at a county nutrition site. Approximately 18,000 individuals received care in their home so that they could prevent premature nursing home placement, according to the press release.
Vendors are invited to participate. Cost is $50 for table with electricity, door prize, two chairs and two lunches; additional meals available for $6 each.
Vendor sponsorships are also available with the same amenities as well as advertisements in the program booklet that is also distributed to in-home clients – Bronze Sponsorship, $75 with a half-page advertisement; Silver Sponsorship, $100, with 10 minutes provided to speak to the group about the product or service. Gold Sponsorship costs $150 and includes all the aforementioned benefits in addition to a full page ad in the program booklet.
For more information, phone Jennifer Brown at 304-294-8800 or email to brownj@wccoa.com
