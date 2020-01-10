Correction Jan 10, 2020 4 hrs ago Mac’s Toy Fund donation Ricky and Stacy Wolfe, CAMC; $500 Today’s total: $500Total to date: $25,662.85 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Ricky Donation Stacy Wolfe Toy Fund Today Mac Correction LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Loudermilk, Paul Mr. Paul Woodson Loudermilk, 67, of Prosperity passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Committal service Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Prosperity Cemetery. Blue Ridge Funeral Home. Dario Solari Shirley Pittman Rodes Wendelken Michael Glen Fleshman Lester, Patricia Patricia "Trish" Lester, 55, of Oceana, WV, passed on January 7, 2020. Funeral 1pm Friday, January 10th, in the Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial in Cook Cemetery, Lynco, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.