In last week’s edition, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department arrest log from a previous month was inadvertently published rather than the July 2023 arrests as indicated. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience. This is the corrected arrest log for the month of July, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison:
• Ashlei Nicole Lambert, Pineville, two counts of conspiracy.
• Ardelle Catlin Lane, Oceana, petit larceny.
• Jonathan Shane Sims, Pineville, felony worthless check.
• Brandon Earl Bailey, Brenton, child neglect, brandishing, and domestic battery.
• Jerry Lee Hall, Kopperston, probation violation for grand larceny and fugitive from justice in Virginia.
• Joshua Michael Harqis, Pineville, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Pamela Jean Cline, Sun Hill, domestic assault.
• Bradley Ryan McGraw, Pineville, two counts of possession of controlled substance (fentanyl and suboxone).
• Steven Ray Hash, Glen Fork, two counts of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl).
• Angela Mae Whited, Ikes Fork, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl).
• Franklin Emerson Day, Rolling Hills, capias.
• James William Ferrell, Kopperston, domestic battery.
• Franklin Matthew Canterbury, Glen Rogers, six counts of receiving or transferring stolen property and six counts of conspiracy.
• Kimberly Ann Garrett, Glen Rogers, six counts of receiving or transferring stolen property and six counts of conspiracy.
