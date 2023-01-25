The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022, a subset (Division H) of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, was signed into law on Dec. 23.
The assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are conducting a 60-day public comment period to provide an opportunity for the public to provide input and recommendations on the implementation of any provision contained in the new legislation.
Additionally, the assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a series of virtual public listening sessions where participants can provide input and recommendations on the implementation of any WRDA 2022 provision.
The public may attend the virtual listening sessions via Webex meeting https://usace1.webex.com/meet/WRDA2022 or by phone at 844-800-2712 (Code: 199 937 4287) on Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 1 from 2 until 4 p.m.
The public comment period ends March 21.
Comments may be submitted, identified by Docket ID No. COE-2023-0002, by any of the following methods:
• Federal eRulemaking Portal: http:// www.regulations.gov/ and follow the online instructions for submitting comments.
• Email: WRDA2022@usace.army.mil and include Docket ID No. COE-2023-0002 in the subject line of the message.
• Mail: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Ms. Amy Frantz, CEW-P, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 3F91, 441 G St NW, Washington, DC 20314.
Signed implementation guidance will be posted on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public website at https://hq.usace.afpims.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Water-Resources-Development-Act/#LatestWRDA.
For more information, contact Gib Owen at 571-274-1929 or by email to gib.a.owen.civ@army.mil; or Amy Frantz at 202-761-0106 or by email to WRDA2022@usace.army.mil.
