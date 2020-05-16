The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District will be opening campgrounds and shelters across its jurisdiction, including the Battle Run campground at Summersville Lake and the Guyandotte campground at R.D. Bailey Lake.
While Battle Run is scheduled to open for May 20, Corps officials say they hope to open the Guyandotte campground in early June.
Following the state governor’s campground operating guidelines, only West Virginia residents will be permitted to enter campgrounds until further notice.
Group shelters – limiting group gatherings to 25 people or less – will be available for use starting May 16.
The Corps reminds all visitors to honor the 6-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.
