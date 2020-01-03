For Michael Fortune and Justin Cook, giving back is a priority.
The duo that played together on Woodrow Wilson’s 2008 championship team has made that clear, utilizing their talents to do so.
That will be on display Saturday as the two host the Fortunate Hoops Winter Accessories Session sponsored by the Cook and Fortune Foundation at the Beckley YMCA from 4-7 p.m.
The event serves as a clinic where area youth ages 5-12 can bring their own basketball and take instruction from the duo as well as other former Woodrow Wilson greats they have recruited.
The cost? A simple donation of a winter accessory.
“It can be a coat, a pair of gloves, a scarf, mittens, a beanie, ear muffs, it doesn’t matter,” Fortune said. “The goal is to get as many donations as we can to help the area youth. Once we’ve collected everything, all of the donations will go to the Children’s Home Society here in Beckley. Last year, this is our third annual event, we did a toy drive and this year we wanted to change it up a little.”
Picking the Children’s Home Society, a foster care agency, came naturally for the two.
“We wanted to stay kind of local,” Fortune said. “We thought about the Salvation Army, but when we started looking into organizations, CHS kind of fit. There were a lot of local kids in it and we wanted to give back to our roots and they aligned with what we wanted to do.”
The clinic, which will be hosted at the YMCA is another plus for the two.
“We grew up playing an practicing ball there,” Fortune said. “It’s given so much to us and it was an easy decision to have it there. They’ve been great hosts.”
As for the event, participants will get a taste of fundamentals with hands on help. As such, Fortune expects a nice turnout.
“The last two years we’ve had it, we’ve actually had some really bad weather,” Fortune said. “The first year we had about 35 kids and last year we had about 50. This year I think we’ll have about 50-75. It’s a good opportunity for the kids to come out and learn. I played basketball overseas and we both played at a high level in high school.
“With that we have some fun games planned, but we also have some teaching points that will help prepare them for life.”
“We’ll have food served as well, so it will be a great opportunity to come out and learn on a Saturday.”