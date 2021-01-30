Congresswoman Carol Miller visits New River CTC campus

Congresswoman Carol Miller met with New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver on Wednesday, along with college staff and student Amber Hamrick.
Miller had planned the college visit to learn about the steps that New River CTC had put in place since the COVID-19 pandemic hit to continue to offer educational programs to students and to tour the facility in Beaver, W.Va.
“We are pleased with the way that we have adapted our programs and services to meet the needs of those in our service region, and Congresswoman Miller’s interest in New River CTC is appreciated,” said Copenhaver. “The support of Congresswoman Miller and our Congressional Delegation during this time has been vital to continuing our operations and assisting our students. Without funding through the COVID relief measures passed by Congress, our operations would have been seriously impaired. We appreciate their efforts, and always look forward to hosting our elected officials at our campuses.”
“Thank you to New River Community and Technical College for showing me how you are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congresswoman Miller. “New River CTC is doing a great job utilizing their CARES Act funding to continue educating our next generation. It is imperative our institutions of higher learning have the resources they need to operate safely and effectively, and I will continue to advocate for that in Washington.”
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).