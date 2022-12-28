following unanimous passage by the u.s. senate, the u.s. house of representatives passed the bipartisan equal pay for team usa act. the landmark legislation ensures all athletes who represent the united states in global competition – like the World Cup, Olympics, and Paralympics – receive equal pay and benefits regardless of gender.
The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., member and chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, first introduced the Equal Pay for Team USA Act in 2019, after the world-champion U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team sued for equal pay.
In 2022, the senators re-introduced the bipartisan bill, which passed the Commerce Committee with unanimous support on June 22, the eve of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The legislation passed the full Senate with unanimous support on Dec. 8.
“Our Equal Pay for Team USA Act came one step closer to becoming law and ensuring equal compensation for athletes representing our great nation in global competitions,” Capito said.
“When American athletes compete on the world stage, they represent our great nation, our people, and our values. Therefore, it’s only right that female athletes receive the same kind of pay and benefits as their male counterparts, and this legislation does just that.
“I’m proud to support this bipartisan effort, and thank my colleagues in the House of Representatives for their help in moving our legislation forward,” Capito said.
“The Equal Pay for Team USA Act erases any ambiguity, setting the standard that – when it comes to pay, medical care, travel arrangements and reimbursement of expenses for players of the same sport – nothing short of equal is acceptable, regardless of gender,” Cantwell said.
“I’m grateful for the group of women athletes who – at the top of their game – raised their voices to demand equal pay for their success.
“With today’s victory, this monumental, bipartisan legislation is headed to the President’s desk, sending an unequivocal message to all young women and girls who dream of a future in sports: You deserve equal pay and it will be the law of the land.”
“U.S. women have been at the forefront of the modern Olympic and Paralympic movements for more than 120 years,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
“Female Olympians and Paralympians have trained, excelled, and inspired generations of girls. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act will build upon the USOPC’s established commitment to parity in its support of female and male athletes competing on behalf of the United States, and it will help America continue to lead in advancing equality and opportunity in international sport,” Hirshland said.
“By sending this legislation to the President, both houses have sent a clear message that this is the standard for all national teams in all sports and it underscores the importance of working with our athletes to achieve equal pay including equalizing international prize money,” said Cindy Parlow Cone, U.S. Soccer Federation president.
“U.S. Soccer is excited to continue to lead on equal pay and we look forward to helping drive more progress in the future.”
Currently, men and women can be compensated differently for representing Team USA in the same sport. For years, there have been stories, from the women’s national teams in many sports, being paid consistently less, to women’s teams flying in coach to games while men’s teams sat in business class, and waiting months for medical reimbursements.
The bipartisan S.2333 Equal Pay for Team USA Act requires that all athletes representing the United States in global athletic competitions receive equal compensation and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender.
It also will require equal payment for medical care, travel and expenses.
The bill applies to 50 different sports’ national governing bodies, like U.S. Soccer and USA Volleyball, along with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
The bill also requires the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee to conduct oversight and report on compliance with the legislation.
