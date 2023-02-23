Concord University’s Center for Academic and Career Development will host a career fair and teacher recruitment day in the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center March 15.
Employers and other vendors will set up in the ballroom on the third floor and school districts will be in the State Room, located on the second floor.
Doors will open for potential applicants at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 2 p.m.
Representatives from several organizations have already registered to attend, including the following:
• Beckley Sanitary Board,
• Bland County Public Schools,
• Carter Machinery Company Inc.,
• CASEWV,
• Concord University,
• Enterprise Holdings,
• FCI Beckley,
• Federal Bureau of Prisons – Mid-Atlantic Region,
• First Community Bank,
• Franklin County, Va., Public Schools,
• Giles County Public Schools,
• Greenbrier County Schools,
• McDowell County Schools,
• Montgomery County Public Schools,
• Mountain State Centers for Independent Living,
• Nicholas County Schools,
• Pulaski County Public Schools,
• Raleigh County Schools,
• Roanoke City, Va., Public Schools,
• Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center,
• Stevens Correctional Center,
• The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives – Ohio,
• U.S. District Court, Southern District of West Virginia,
• West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources,
• Virginia State Police,
• West Virginia State Auditor Chief Inspector Division,
• West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation,
• West Virginia Department of Transportation,
• West Virginia Army National Guard,
• West Virginia State Government Division of Personnel,
• West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner,
• WVU Medicine – PCH,
• WVRC Media,
• WVVA Television Inc.
For more information, contact Phil Lewis, director of Career Services, at 304-384-6292 or email to plewis@concord.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.