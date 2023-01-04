Concord University students, from Wyoming County, named to the fall semester dean’s list include the following:
Brenton: Britney Cochran.
Bud: Jared Sandy.
Clear Fork: Brian Milam.
Covel: Emily Graham.
Glen Fork: Clayton Brown.
Herndon: Taylor McKinney.
Ikes Fork: Michael Paul Hare.
Jesse: Julianna Brown, Tammy Brown.
Matheny: Taylor Brown, Jessica Pelfrey.
Mullens: Olivia Boothe, Kara Jennings, Seth Ross.
Northfork: Madison Hairston.
Oceana: Alexis Cook, Martha Gibson, Amelia Muscari, Samantha Smith.
Pineville: Kelli Cameron, Molly Cook.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.
