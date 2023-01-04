Concord University students, from Wyoming County, named to the fall semester dean’s list include the following:

Brenton: Britney Cochran.

Bud: Jared Sandy.

Clear Fork: Brian Milam.

Covel: Emily Graham.

Glen Fork: Clayton Brown.

Herndon: Taylor McKinney.

Ikes Fork: Michael Paul Hare.

Jesse: Julianna Brown, Tammy Brown.

Matheny: Taylor Brown, Jessica Pelfrey.

Mullens: Olivia Boothe, Kara Jennings, Seth Ross.

Northfork: Madison Hairston.

Oceana: Alexis Cook, Martha Gibson, Amelia Muscari, Samantha Smith.

Pineville: Kelli Cameron, Molly Cook.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 credit hours and have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at the end of the semester.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video