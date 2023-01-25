Concord University, in partnership with Marshall University, is inviting area veterans, their families, and friends to participate in the second of a three-part series, “Testament: Recovering Identity After War.”
The complete program has been divided into three series at different locations – Marshall University in Huntington, Concord University in Athens, and BridgeValley Community and Technical College in Institute – each consisting of five weekly, two-hour meetings and will provide a sustained discussion of selected humanities texts that address a central theme related to recovery, trauma, and war.
Reading materials will be mailed to participants who register online or will be available on-site at the discussion group meetings. No prior reading is required to attend the groups.
Open to veterans in recovery from trauma, addiction, or any other hardship, discussion groups allow multi-generational veterans to connect and discuss their varied experiences in a safe environment.
Participants are also invited to share their stories, reflections, and experiences on the digital humanities platform “Movable: Narratives of Recover and Place” to “create a living testament not only to the pain from the past but to hope for renewal in the future.”
In partnership with the West Virginia Recovery Network, veteran discussion leaders attended a preparatory program at Marshall University and will facilitate discussion groups.
Dr. George Williams, assistant professor of English and Concord’s veterans advocate, and two other local veterans will lead these two-hour discussions at Concord for five weeks on successive Saturdays beginning Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. in the State Room, located on the second floor of the Jean and Jerry Beasley Student Center. The discussion sessions will continue Feb. 25, March 4, March 11, and March 18.
“This is a great program and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Williams said. “Testament provides a safe venue where veterans can have open and honest discussions with other veterans.”
Concord’s series – Series Two – will focus on the American Civil War and the theme of memory and forgetting.
Discussions will consider how veterans can forge the gaps in memory that result from traumatic experience, how embodied memories of war permeate the lives of those who’ve lived through it, and the role of memory in the process of recovery.
Participants will read Civil War letters from “Carroll’s War Letters: Extraordinary Correspondence from American Wars” and Catherine Clinton’s “Civil War Stories,” both featuring perspectives often left out of the collective memory.
Additional readings, including excerpts from Kenneth MacLeish’s “Making War at Fort Hood” and Brian Powers’ “Full Darkness,” will explore how embodied memories of war permeate the lives of veterans once they have returned.
The first discussion meetings, Series One, focuses on the Roman civil war (48 BCE) and addresses the theme of trauma, narrative, and the fractured self.
While transforming traumatic memories into coherent stories can be important for recovery, veterans and others often struggle to identify a narrative structure that will fit their experiences, according to a press release.
Because of this narrative dissonance, some assert that trauma survivors are “not the same people they were prior to their traumatic transformations.” Lucan’s “Civil War” is the primary text, supplemented by readings that address the complexities of narrative sense-making after war and trauma, such as anthropologist Zoe Wool’s “After War” and Shadi Bartsch’s “Ideology in Cold Blood.”
Remaining sessions in Series One include Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, both at Marshall University’s Drinko Library.
Series Three, held at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in Institute, will focus on World War II and the theme of bearing witness. If the chaos of war and trauma is untellable, and untranslatable, how can testimony be given to it?
The program explores bearing witness as a form of social action, through which trauma survivors can be liberated as well as enveloped in solidarity with others, according to the press release.
Participants will read Primo Levi’s “The Drowned and the Saved,” selections from Eugene Sledge’s “With the Old Breed,” and Studs Terkel’s “The Good War.” These will be supplemented by excerpts from Tzvetan Todorov’s “Hope and Memory,” Joanna Bourke’s “An Intimate History of Killing,” and Alice Oswald’s poetic adaption of the Iliad, Memorial.
Discussion group meetings in Series Three will be conducted April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, and April 29.
To register for any of the series or for more information, visit online at https://www.marshall.edu/testament/discussion-groups/discussion-group-application-huntington/
This project is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
