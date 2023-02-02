Concord University is hosting two events pertaining to incarceration and reentry. The Alexander Fine Arts Center will host “Inside--->Out: Incarceration,” an instillation of art work created by incarcerated artists in the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and “Building Bridges to a Better Community,” a free two-day training to teach participants more about the barriers and the difficulty transitioning to the community once a person is absent.
“Inside--->Out: Incarceration” is an instillation of art work created by incarcerated artists in the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WVDCR), and the community is invited to see this touring exhibit at Concord University’s Alexander Fine Arts Center through March 3.
The instillation is a collaborative project between artists in the WVDCR and Reentry Advocates. It explores the humanity of incarcerated individuals using their abilities to put good into the world, even while being excluded from it, and engages with the social issues of incarceration and reentry.
“The Sociology Department is excited to bring this unique multi-media art show curated from artists in West Virginia prisons and jails to our region,” said Lori Pace, criminology instructor at Concord. “This exhibit will take you through a journey representing trauma, incarceration, and accountability.”
Some of the artists risked sanctions for using innovative materials that would be considered contraband once altered, including toilet paper, bread, broken pencils, color soaked from candy.
“The resilience of the human spirit and desire to communicate through art is inspiring,” Pace said.
Nationally, about 95 percent of inmates will eventually return to our communities and many of the felonies in West Virginia are drug involved in some way, according to a press release. Some of the artists in the exhibit are serving life sentences, but most will be paroled or released at some point.
“The art in this show helps us see them as a human, not just a felon,” Pace said.
The pieces will be displayed in the Butcher Art Gallery from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no admission cost.
The grant-funded event is sponsored by Uplift West Virginia, The REACH Initiative – Education and Training, and the Just Trust.
Anyone interested in reentry or community development is invited to register for Building Bridges to a Better Community, a free two-day training to teach participants more about the barriers and the difficulty transitioning to the community once a person has been absent.
This training will take place at University Point in the Pais Fellowship Hall Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Although the training is specifically designed to focus on barriers to reentry by returning criminal offenders, it is also applicable to other segments of the population, including veterans, those returning from inpatient substance abuse recovery, among others.
Beverly Sharp, founder and executive director of The REACH Initiative, will lead the workshop. She has worked in law enforcement and corrections for over 30 years, holds a Global Career Development Facilitator Certification, and is a National Institute of Corrections certified trainer in offender workforce development.
Sharp has been director of reentry initiatives for the West Virginia Council of Churches for the last three years and has developed nine reentry councils across West Virginia.
Continuing education credit for social workers will be available.
All participants must register prior to attending by emailing Lori Pace, CU criminology instructor, at lpace@concord.edu.
