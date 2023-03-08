Registration is open for Concord University’s Esports Summer Camp.
The Youth Camp, for ages 9-13, is scheduled June 19-23 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Older Camp, for ages 14-18, is scheduled June 28-30 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For young gamers, participants will get two hours of playtime on a specific game each day, in addition to a half-hour of aim training. Games will include “Overwatch,” “Fortnite,” and “Rocket League.”
Along with games, organizers will incorporate lessons and speakers to teach important skills, such as communication, team work, healthy habits, and leadership skills.
A tournament will be held on the final day, allowing participants to create custom team names and logos.
Depending on the number of attendees, there will be four to six teams competing in “Overwatch 2.”
The Older Camp will focus instruction on skills such as communication, good sportsmanship, time management, and healthy habits.
The camp will also provide young Esports players the opportunity to explore Concord University’s campus and talk to people in the professional Esport scene.
Game options for older participants include “Valorant,” “Call of Duty,” “Super Smash Bros.,” “Rocket League,” “Apex Legends,” “FIFA” and “Overwatch.”
All camps will also incorporate time for outdoor play.
“We are expecting to give kids a fun and educational experience,” said Jonathan Rose, Esports strategic marketer.
The cost to attend each camp is $225.
A minimum of 15 participants is required for each age group in order for the camp to be held. If this requirement is not met, a full refund will be issued, according to a press release.
To register, visit https:// www.concord.edu/cu-esportssummer- camp.
For more information, email Jonathan Rose at jsrose@concord.edu or Austin Clay, Esports director, at akclay@concord.edu.
