Concord University held the 148th spring commencement during three ceremonies on two days. Master’s degree candidates were honored May 5 and candidates for undergraduate degrees were recognized May 6. All ceremonies were held in the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center main gym.
Shannon M. Jarrell, of Beckley, is the class valedictorian. She received a bachelor of arts in history, with a minor in political science, and a bachelor of science in secondary education.
Three graduates were members of the Concord University Honors Program, including Stella Dunn, Alexandria Mizia, and Sarah Taylor.
Fifteen states were represented in the class, including West Virginia, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Graduates also included students from the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and the Bahamas.
Six students are veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
Dr. Kendra Boggess, university president, extended the welcome and offered remarks during the ceremonies.
Dr. Susan Robinett, professor of business, served as grand marshal.
The candidates were presented to the president by Dr. Edward W. Huffstetler, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Dr. Kathryn Liptak, associate provost and interim dean of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies, assisted Boggess with the hooding ceremonies for the master’s degree candidates.
Master’s candidates from Wyoming County included the following:
• Mullens: Alesha Lorraine Toler Lester, education.
• Oceana: Benjamin Hunter Price, business administration.
Madyson Faith Kennedy, social work.
Undergraduate candidates from Wyoming County included the following:
• Brenton: Christa Anne Compton, Brenton, special education.
• Bud: Jared M. Sandy, communication arts and English.
• Coal Mountain: Krista Danielle Warrix, RBA.
• Herndon: Emily K. Graham, secondary education.
• Jesse: Tammy Jean Brown, RBA.
• Oceana: William Hoyt Cook, RBA.
Riley N. Costello, biology.
Logan D. Hite, history.
• Pineville: Kelli Lynn Cameron, elementary education.
