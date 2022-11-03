After months of planning and preparing, Concord University’s nursing program is now accepting students for the spring semester.
The Higher Learning Commission’s Institutional Actions Council reviewed the program and approved Concord’s request to offer a bachelor of science in nursing during its Oct. 3 meeting.
Applications are now in place for three different nursing tracks: Four Year Traditional BSN; BA/BS to BSN; and an online RN to BSN.
Wherever students are on the path to becoming a nurse, Concord University is prepared to help them achieve their goal, according to a press release.
The mission of Concord University’s BSN program is to prepare competent, professional, compassionate nursing graduates dedicated to equitable, safe, quality, service-minded, patient-centered care and leadership throughout diverse populations to improve the lives of our students and communities across the region and beyond.
The nursing faculty at CU have more than 100 years of combined nursing experience in all areas of nursing care, from neonatal intensive care units and emergency care to nursing administration and nursing education.
Concord University has built the program based on the current demands of nursing, including courses on pandemic response and rural health care needs. Thanks to the generous federal appropriation dollars from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as well as the continuous support from Gov. Jim Justice and state legislators, Concord University has invested in state-of-the-art equipment, including three Anatomage tables and an Echo Healthcare Immersive classroom.
An Anatomage table is an interactive display system for anatomy education capable of providing full body anatomy visualizations at a life-size scale. This technology can simulate operation tables and allow medical students to evaluate the body for various diseases.
Echo Healthcare’s Immersive Interactive features fully interactive surfaces on the walls and floor, interactive content, sounds and smells that work together to give students real-life experience in a safe environment. This equipment is all in-house, and installation is forthcoming.
The technology will not only provide a state-of-the-art educational opportunity for nursing students, but other departments as well.
For more information, visit the university website at concord.edu/nursing.
