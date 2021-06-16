Computer trouble hits Hubble Space Telescope, science halted

FILE - In this image provided by NASA/JSC, astronauts Steven L. Smith and John M. Grunsfeld are photographed during an extravehicular activity (EVA) during the December 1999 Hubble servicing mission of STS-103, flown by Discovery. The Hubble Space Telescope has been blindsided by computer trouble, with all astronomical viewing halted, NASA said Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The orbiting observatory has been idle since Sunday when a 1980s-era computer that controls the science instruments shut down, possibly because of a bad memory board. (NASA/JSC via AP, File)