Gloria’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled April 8 in Oceana’s Gilliland Park.
Biker Bunny will ride in at noon.
The egg hunt will begin just after the bunny’s arrival.
Age groups include 0 to 2 years, 3 to 5, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12.
Prizes will also be awarded, including televisions, bikes, fishing poles, among others.
Specialty baskets to be presented will include one for a mom, a dad, and a grandma in memory of Doris Bailey, with another basket presented in memory of Austin Toler.
Activities will also include bouncy houses for the kids.
The free event is sponsored by the Oceana Chamber of Commerce and Brothers of the Wheel Southlands Chapter.
All children are invited to participate and no child will leave empty-handed, according to a chamber spokesperson.
Chamber golf tourney
Oceana Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual golf tournament June 10 at Clearfork Valley Golf Course.
Tee time is 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $50 per person.
Food and prizes will be provided.
The cost to sponsor a hole, with the sign provided, is $100.
All proceeds will go toward helping with events planned within the Oceana area.
John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival
Oceana’s John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival is scheduled July 13-16.
On Thursday, July 13, the parade will begin at 6 p.m.; line up will begin at Georgia’s Boutique.
On Friday, July 14, the Heritage Festival Pageant will begin at 6 p.m.
Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. and include Jay’s Snowcones, Suntan Swine, BOTW, among others.
Activities will include a dunk tank, free water slides and bounce houses, among others.
Matt Cook will serve as deejay from 2 until 5 p.m.
A kid-friendly movie will begin at 10 p.m. in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, July 15, activities will begin at noon.
Vendors will be open until midnight.
A 50/50 split motorcycle poker run begins at noon, with kick-stands up at 11 a.m.
An Elvis impersonator will take the stage from 5 until 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Free pool day from noon until 5 p.m.
Night swim in the pool from 7 until 11 p.m.; cost is $7.
On Sunday, July 16, activities will again begin at noon.
Vendors will again be open all day.
Car and bike show is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. near the pool.
The Harless and Prichard Family will perform from 2 until 5 p.m.
Fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Senior Farmers Market
Nutrition Program
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced the return and expansion of the West Virginia Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is designed to get fresh, local fruits and vegetables to low income senior citizens.
Seniors sign up for the vouchers used to purchase the fruits and vegetables from local producers at their county level senior center. Senior applications will be available after June 1 at the local senior centers.
Farmers who want to participate in the program should note that applications are now available and due March 31. Late applications will not be accepted.
Information and applications can be found at Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program : West Virginia Department of Agriculture (wv.gov).
For more information, contact SeniorFarmersMarket@wvda.us or Angel Wallace awallace@wvda.us 304-558-2110.
