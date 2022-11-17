Book signing
Oceana Public Library will host a book signing Friday, Nov. 25, featuring magician Stephen Vaught, of Elkhart, Ind.
A 1989 graduate of Oceana High School, Vaught will be signing copies of his book, “Forgotten Magic.”
BOE meeting set
Wyoming County Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. at Mullens Elementary School.
The agenda includes a presentation by Mullens Elementary Local School Improvement Council, expulsion hearing, employee hearing, individuals or groups who wish to address the board, extracurricular and bus requests, consideration of October monthly financials, facilities bond update, personnel, and items for future agendas.
Meetings are open to the public.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
