Attorney general’s consumer outreach specialist
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s consumer outreach specialist will be at One Cup Coffee, located at 893 Cook Parkway in Oceana, May 17 from 10 a.m. until noon and at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center, located at 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive in Gilbert, May 31 from noon until 1 p.m. to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Chamber golf tourney
Oceana Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual golf tournament June 10 at Clearfork Valley Golf Course.
Tee time is 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $50 per person.
Food and prizes will be provided.
The cost to sponsor a hole, with the sign provided, is $100.
All proceeds will go toward helping with events planned within the Oceana area.
John Cooke Founders
Day and Heritage Festival
Oceana’s John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival is scheduled July 13-16.
On Thursday, July 13, the parade will begin at 6 p.m.; line up will begin at Georgia’s Boutique.
On Friday, July 14, the Heritage Festival Pageant will begin at 6 p.m.
Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. and include Jay’s Snowcones, Suntan Swine, BOTW, among others.
Activities will include a dunk tank, free water slides and bounce houses, among others.
Matt Cook will serve as deejay from 2 until 5 p.m.
A kid-friendly movie will begin at 10 p.m. in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, July 15, activities will begin at noon.
Vendors will be open until midnight.
A 50/50 split motorcycle poker run begins at noon, with kick-stands up at 11 a.m.
An Elvis impersonator will take the stage from 5 until 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Free pool day from noon until 5 p.m.
Night swim in the pool from 7 until 11 p.m.; cost is $7.
On Sunday, July 16, activities will again begin at noon.
Vendors will again be open all day.
Car and bike show is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. near the pool.
The Harless and Prichard Family will perform from 2 until 5 p.m.
Fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
