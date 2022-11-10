Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area, in Marshall County, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and hunting away from the work area.
While repairs are being made, the lake level will be lowered six feet.
Work is expected to take two months, but could take longer depending on weather and the progress of construction.
Repairs are being done by the Wheeling Creek Watershed Commission, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
For more information, contact the DNR District 1 Office in Farmington at 304-825-6787.
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
