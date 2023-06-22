Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival
Oceana’s John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival is scheduled July 13-16.
On Thursday, July 13, the parade will begin at 6 p.m.; line up will begin at Georgia’s Boutique.
On Friday, July 14, the Heritage Festival Pageant will begin at 6 p.m.
Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. and include Jay’s Snowcones, Suntan Swine, BOTW, among others.
Activities will include a dunk tank, free water slides and bounce houses, among others.
Matt Cook will serve as deejay from 2 until 5 p.m.
A kid-friendly movie will begin at 10 p.m. in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, July 15, activities will begin at noon.
Vendors will be open until midnight.
A 50/50 split motorcycle poker run begins at noon, with kick-stands up at 11 a.m.
An Elvis impersonator will take the stage from 5 until 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Free pool day from noon until 5 p.m.
Night swim in the pool from 7 until 11 p.m.; cost is $7.
On Sunday, July 16, activities will again begin at noon.
Vendors will again be open all day.
Car and bike show is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. near the pool.
The Harless and Prichard Family will perform from 2 until 5 p.m.
Fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Kids catfish tournament
Oceana Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Kirkendoll Pay Pond, will host a free catfish tournament for kids only July 22 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Prizes awarded. The chamber will also provide free hot dogs and soft drinks.
Herndon High School reunion
Herndon High School Class of 1964 is sponsoring a reunion for all students who attended the school Aug. 19 at the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 628 Building, located at 113 Straley Avenue in Princeton, beginning at 3 p.m.
All former students and their guests are welcome.
Cost, which includes dinner, is $20 per person and required by Aug. 1. Send name/names, address, email, and phone number with check payable to Wanda Blankenship, P.O. Box 446, Mullens, WV 25882.
Herndon High School closed in 1992 when it was consolidated into Wyoming County East High School. The reunion presents an opportunity for former students to reconnect with classmates and to share memories of their high school experiences.
For more information, contact Wanda Blankenship at 304-294-4730, Virgil Shrewsbury at 304-294-0638, or Terry Bailey at 802-793-3986.
Oceana High School Class of 1966 reunion
Oceana High School Class of 1966 will be celebrating their 57th reunion Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Beckley Moose Convention Center and hosting the “All Sixties III & Friends” reunion, welcoming alumni from any of the 1960s and 1970s classes.
Other OHS classes will be using the “All Sixties III & Friends” reunion as well; the Classes of 1973 and 1963 will be celebrating their 50th and 60th reunions.
A catered event, music will be provided by DJ Roger Stines, Class of 1966, and dress is casual.
Those interested must register by July 28. In order to comply with occupancy regulations, the number of alumni attending will be limited.
For more information about the reunion or a copy of the registration form, request to join the Facebook group: OHS “All Sixties III & Friends” Reunion.
If you have questions, contact Butch Lambert, Class of 1966, by email at ablambert393@gmail.com; Class of 1973, contact Debbie Walker at debbie.walker@wvesc.org.
