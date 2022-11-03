The Town of Pineville has an immediate opening for a full-time field worker consisting of both water and street work. Hours will vary, with some weekend and overtime work required. Most work will be outdoors. Candidates must possess a valid driver’s license and successfully complete a background check and drug screening.
Benefits package includes health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, and more. For additional information, phone 304-732-6255 or stop by Town Hall for an application.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s mobile office will be at the Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC), located at 309 Guyandotte Avenue in Mullens, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. until noon to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said.
“Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Concord University will host a FAFSA workshop Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1 until 4 p.m. at University Point on the Athens campus for current college students and high school seniors.
Students and families participating should bring their FSA ID, Social Security number, and 2021 tax records.
Those attending will also be entered to win a $500 Concord University tuition voucher for students who plan to enroll in fall 2023 classes at CU.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is used to determine who gets financial aid and how much they’ll receive. The sooner students apply, the more financial aid for which they may qualify.
To register for the FAFSA Sunday Workshop, visit Concord’s website at apply.concord.edu/register/fa_Sunday22.
For more information, contact Concord’s Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069.
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
