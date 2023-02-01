Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
AG representative
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s mobile office representative will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions at the following locations this month:
• Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to noon at One Cup Coffee, located on Cook Parkway in Oceana.
• Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to noon at Gilbert Town Hall, located at 5 Wharncliffe Avenue in Gilbert
For more information or in the event of inclement weather, contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Master Gardener classes
The WVU Extension Master Gardener program will be training new certified Master Gardeners starting Feb. 28 and ending June 29.
In-person classes will be Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at a location in Raleigh or Fayette County – to be determined based on the number of students.
Online classes will be streamed once a week via Zoom, Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
The twice-weekly training program requires attendance at all in-person classes, while Zoom classes can be watched at home.
Topics will include the history of the Master Gardener program, botany (study of plants), entomology (study of insects), plant diseases, plant propagation, pruning, soils and soil testing, pesticides and pest management, pollinators, woody ornamentals, vegetable and herb gardens, small fruits, tree fruits, indoor plants, bonsai, landscape design, turfgrass management and wildlife management.
Teachers will include WVU professors, WVU Extension agents, and New River Master Gardeners.
Following completion of the classes, students will be required to pass a final exam and commit to 40 hours of volunteer service to gain certification.
Volunteer service will include participation in the several ongoing Master Gardener projects in Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas counties.
Those interested in becoming a certified Master Gardener, should contact J. Rushin at jmrushin@att.net.
