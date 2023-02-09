County Democratic
Executive Committee
Wyoming County Democratic Executive Committee members will conduct an organizational meeting in the Wyoming County Courthouse lobby, located on Main Avenue in Pineville, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. All registered Democrats are welcome to attend. Robert’s Rules of Order will be observed, according to David G. Thompson, committee chairman.
Manchin’s staff sets visit
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s staff will meet with the public during a “Serving Our Seniors” meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Wyoming County Council on Aging, located at 695 Mountaineer Highway in Mullens.
West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a staff member to learn about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia seniors. Sen. Manchin, D-W. Va., will not attend.
“To West Virginia’s seniors, Social Security and Medicare are not just government programs, they are promises made by a thankful nation to ensure a quality of life well earned from years of hard work and sacrifice,” Manchin said in a press release.
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers health care costs for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians on Medicare by capping out-of-pocket medical costs, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping the price of insulin to $35 a month, and providing free vaccines for seniors.
Attorney general mobile
office representative
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s mobile office representative will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions at the following locations:
• Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to noon at One Cup Coffee, located on Cook Parkway in Oceana.
• Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to noon at Gilbert Town Hall, located at 5 Wharncliffe Avenue in Gilbert
For more information or in the event of inclement weather, contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
DHHR job interviews set
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will host an in-person interview event in Mercer County on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 200 Davis Street in Princeton for positions within the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services.
Interviews will be for several positions, including child protective service workers and social service worker 3 (Youth Services), qualifying for a $2,500 appointment incentive with an agreement of one-year of employment.
Additional available job opportunities include adult protective service workers, economic service workers, and economic service worker trainees.
Job seekers are encouraged to explore career opportunities by visiting the DHHR’s website. Open positions and events are updated weekly.
To register for the Mercer County event, phone 304-389-6058 or email DHHRJobs@wv.gov.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.