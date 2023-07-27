Honoring firefighters
Oceana Chamber of Commerce will host its annual cookout honoring firefighters today, Aug. 1.
“This is our way to give back to the men and women on our department who have spent countless hours away from their families to help those in need,” said Don Morgan, chamber president and town council member. “Each year, businesses donate items such as gift cards for food or gas, items from their store, and other various items for our door prizes… Thank you to our wonderful community for your continued support.”
Farmers market each Monday
Oceana Chamber of Commerce will host a farmers market each Monday in August and September at the Gilliland Park Amphitheater from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Farmers are invited to come and sell their produce. Setup is free.
Basketball tourney
Oceana Chamber of Commerce will host a basketball tournament Aug. 5 beginning at 11 a.m. in Gilliland Park’s at the half court. It’s a 50/50 3v3 to 21. Nick Colucci will serve as a referee. To register or for more information, contact Don Morgan, chamber president, via Facebook message.
Community yard sale
Oceana Chamber of Commerce will host a community yard sale Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. until dark with setup in town. Sidewalks and driveways cannot be blocked. Setup on business property requires permission from the business owner. The chamber will also be selling hot dogs.
OHS Indian Invitational
Golf Tournament
The annual Indian Invitational Golf Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 5, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Clearfork Valley Golf Course, for those who attended or worked at Oceana High School. Format is a blind draw four-man scramble. Cost is $45. Breakfast provided. Proceeds will go to the Oceana Middle School golf team.
Oceana High School
reunion picnic
The 20{sup}th{/sup} annual Oceana High School reunion picnic, hosted by the OHS Alumni Association, is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Gilliland Park Amphitheater in Oceana. Early registration begins at noon, with the welcome and opening activities to begin at 1 p.m., followed by lunch.
All OHS graduates, students, faculty and friends are invited. OHS Alumni Association members who have paid their dues for the year may attend at no cost. Cost is $10 per person for those who pay at the picnic.
Summer Reading Programs
All Wyoming County Public Libraries are hosting a Summer Reading Program for youngsters from preschool through middle school.
Activities include story time, games, prize drawings, and more.
For more information about the days and times, phone your local library – Hanover Public Library at 304-664-5580, Mullens Area Public Library at 304-294-6687, Oceana Public Library at 304-682-6784, or Pineville Public Library at 304-732-6228.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Herndon High School reunion
Herndon High School Class of 1964 is sponsoring a reunion for all students who attended the school Aug. 19 at the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 628 Building, located at 113 Straley Avenue in Princeton, beginning at 3 p.m.
All former students and their guests are welcome.
Cost, which includes dinner, is $20 per person and required by Aug. 1. Send name/names, address, email, and phone number with check payable to Wanda Blankenship, P.O. Box 446, Mullens, WV 25882.
Herndon High School closed in 1992 when it was consolidated into Wyoming County East High School. The reunion presents an opportunity for former students to reconnect with classmates and to share memories of their high school experiences.
For more information, contact Wanda Blankenship at 304-294-4730, Virgil Shrewsbury at 304-294-0638, or Terry Bailey at 802-793-3986.
Oceana High School
Class of 1966 reunion
Oceana High School Class of 1966 will be celebrating their 57th reunion Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Beckley Moose Convention Center and hosting the “All Sixties III & Friends” reunion, welcoming alumni from any of the 1960s and 1970s classes.
Other OHS classes will be using the “All Sixties III & Friends” reunion as well; the Classes of 1973 and 1963 will be celebrating their 50th and 60th reunions.
A catered event, music will be provided by DJ Roger Stines, Class of 1966, and dress is casual.
Those interested must register by July 28. In order to comply with occupancy regulations, the number of alumni attending will be limited.
For more information about the reunion or a copy of the registration form, request to join the Facebook group: OHS “All Sixties III & Friends” Reunion.
For questions, contact Butch Lambert, Class of 1966, by email at ablambert393@gmail.com; Class of 1973, contact Debbie Walker at debbie.walker@wvesc.org.
