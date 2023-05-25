High school graduation
ceremonies set
Wyoming County East High School graduation ceremonies are scheduled Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m.
Westside High School graduation ceremonies are set for Saturday, June 3, at noon.
Both ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Wyoming County Board of Education Facebook page.
Concord Board of
Governors meetings
Concord University Board of Governors members will convene a meeting of the full board Tuesday, June 6.
The Executive Committee will meet in the Alumni Lounge at University Point at 3 p.m. and the full board will meet in the Pais Fellowship Hall at University Point beginning at 4 p.m.
Committee meetings will be held today, May 30, via videoconference with the complete schedule available on the university’s website at concord.edu.
Members of the public who wish to join any committee meeting via videoconference may contact Lora Woolwine, board liaison and executive assistant to the university president, at lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions or phone 304-384-5224.
An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting. Board agendas and minutes may also be accessed at concord.edu. From the home page, click About, Administration, and Board of Governors.
Public hearing for Golden
Harvest Long-Term Care Unit closure
A public hearing will be held at the First United Methodist Church, located 125 Virginia Avenue in Welch, on June 15 at 5 p.m. to discuss the closure of Golden Harvest Long-Term Care Unit at Welch Community Hospital.
The closure of the 59-bed unit is part of the hospital’s transition to the West Virginia University Health System.
Welch Community Hospital staff are working with residents and families to identify long-term care providers for resident transfer.
The community is encouraged to attend and ask questions.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Chamber golf tourney
Oceana Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual golf tournament June 10 at Clearfork Valley Golf Course.
Tee time is 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $50 per person.
Food and prizes will be provided.
The cost to sponsor a hole, with the sign provided, is $100.
All proceeds will go toward helping with events planned within the Oceana area.
John Cooke Founders Day
and Heritage Festival
Oceana’s John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival is scheduled July 13-16.
On Thursday, July 13, the parade will begin at 6 p.m.; line up will begin at Georgia’s Boutique.
On Friday, July 14, the Heritage Festival Pageant will begin at 6 p.m.
Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. and include Jay’s Snowcones, Suntan Swine, BOTW, among others.
Activities will include a dunk tank, free water slides and bounce houses, among others.
Matt Cook will serve as deejay from 2 until 5 p.m.
A kid-friendly movie will begin at 10 p.m. in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, July 15, activities will begin at noon.
Vendors will be open until midnight.
A 50/50 split motorcycle poker run begins at noon, with kick-stands up at 11 a.m.
An Elvis impersonator will take the stage from 5 until 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Free pool day from noon until 5 p.m.
Night swim in the pool from 7 until 11 p.m.; cost is $7.
On Sunday, July 16, activities will again begin at noon.
Vendors will again be open all day.
Car and bike show is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. near the pool.
The Harless and Prichard Family will perform from 2 until 5 p.m.
Fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
