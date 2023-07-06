Summer Reading Programs
All Wyoming County Public Libraries are hosting a Summer Reading Program for youngsters from preschool through middle school.
Activities will include story time, games, prize drawings, and more.
For more information about the days and times, phone your local library – Hanover Public Library at 304-664-5580, Mullens Area Public Library at 304-294-6687, Oceana Public Library at 304-682-6784, or Pineville Public Library at 304-732-6228.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Kids catfish tournament
Oceana Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Kirkendoll Pay Pond, will host a free catfish tournament for kids only July 22 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Prizes awarded. The chamber will also provide free hot dogs and soft drinks.
Herndon High School reunion
Herndon High School Class of 1964 is sponsoring a reunion for all students who attended the school Aug. 19 at the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 628 Building, located at 113 Straley Avenue in Princeton, beginning at 3 p.m.
All former students and their guests are welcome.
Cost, which includes dinner, is $20 per person and required by Aug. 1. Send name/names, address, email, and phone number with check payable to Wanda Blankenship, P.O. Box 446, Mullens, WV 25882.
Herndon High School closed in 1992 when it was consolidated into Wyoming County East High School. The reunion presents an opportunity for former students to reconnect with classmates and to share memories of their high school experiences.
For more information, contact Wanda Blankenship at 304-294-4730, Virgil Shrewsbury at 304-294-0638, or Terry Bailey at 802-793-3986.
Oceana High School Class of 1966 reunion
Oceana High School Class of 1966 will be celebrating their 57th reunion Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Beckley Moose Convention Center and hosting the “All Sixties III & Friends” reunion, welcoming alumni from any of the 1960s and 1970s classes.
Other OHS classes will be using the “All Sixties III & Friends” reunion as well; the Classes of 1973 and 1963 will be celebrating their 50th and 60th reunions.
A catered event, music will be provided by DJ Roger Stines, Class of 1966, and dress is casual.
Those interested must register by July 28. In order to comply with occupancy regulations, the number of alumni attending will be limited.
For more information about the reunion or a copy of the registration form, request to join the Facebook group: OHS “All Sixties III & Friends” Reunion.
For questions, contact Butch Lambert, Class of 1966, by email at ablambert393@gmail.com; Class of 1973, contact Debbie Walker at debbie.walker@wvesc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.