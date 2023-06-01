Chamber golf tourney
Oceana Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual golf tournament June 10 at Clearfork Valley Golf Course.
Tee time is 9 a.m.
Entry fee is $50 per person.
Food and prizes will be provided.
The cost to sponsor a hole, with the sign provided, is $100.
All proceeds will go toward helping with events planned within the Oceana area.
Mullens dinner-theatre
Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL) is sponsoring a dinner-theater June 10. “Three Fairy Tale Parodies,” presented by Southern West Virginia Performing Arts, is a retelling of three classic fairy tales.
Appropriate for all ages, the show takes the fairy tale characters out of context. Imagine Snow White running into the three bears and Goldilocks, or the prince kissing Sleeping Beauty only to have her turn into a chicken, and what if the Three Little Pigs grow up and head to Wallow Hollow to make their way in the adult world.
“We are excited to bring more opportunities for people to get engaged, have a purpose, and forge connections and relationships,” said Kristi Halsey, director.
“This new theatre company means opportunity and community,” Samantha Ingram, stage manager, said in the press release.
There is no charge for the theater portion of the evening, but a $10 donation is suggested for those who have dinner.
For reservations, phone 304-294-6188 or visit the Mullens Opportunity Center, located at 309 Guyandotte Avenue.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Concord Board of
Governors meetings
Concord University Board of Governors members will convene a meeting of the full board today, June 6.
The Executive Committee will meet in the Alumni Lounge at University Point at 3 p.m. and the full board will meet in the Pais Fellowship Hall at University Point beginning at 4 p.m.
Members of the public who wish to join any committee meeting via videoconference may contact Lora Woolwine, board liaison and executive assistant to the university president, at lwoolwine@concord.edu for login instructions or phone 304-384-5224.
An agenda will be available prior to the board meeting. Board agendas and minutes may also be accessed at concord.edu. From the home page, click About, Administration, and Board of Governors.
Public hearing for
Golden Harvest Long
Term Care Unit closure
A public hearing will be held at the First United Methodist Church, located 125 Virginia Avenue in Welch, on June 15 at 5 p.m. to discuss the closure of Golden Harvest Long-Term Care Unit at Welch Community Hospital.
The closure of the 59-bed unit is part of the hospital’s transition to the West Virginia University Health System.
Welch Community Hospital staff are working with residents and families to identify long-term care providers for resident transfer.
The community is encouraged to attend and ask questions.
John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival
Oceana’s John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival is scheduled July 13-16.
On Thursday, July 13, the parade will begin at 6 p.m.; line up will begin at Georgia’s Boutique.
On Friday, July 14, the Heritage Festival Pageant will begin at 6 p.m.
Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. and include Jay’s Snowcones, Suntan Swine, BOTW, among others.
Activities will include a dunk tank, free water slides and bounce houses, among others.
Matt Cook will serve as deejay from 2 until 5 p.m.
A kid-friendly movie will begin at 10 p.m. in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, July 15, activities will begin at noon.
Vendors will be open until midnight.
A 50/50 split motorcycle poker run begins at noon, with kick-stands up at 11 a.m.
An Elvis impersonator will take the stage from 5 until 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Free pool day from noon until 5 p.m.
Night swim in the pool from 7 until 11 p.m.; cost is $7.
On Sunday, July 16, activities will again begin at noon.
Vendors will again be open all day.
Car and bike show is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. near the pool.
The Harless and Prichard Family will perform from 2 until 5 p.m.
Fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
