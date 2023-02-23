Concord’s Beckley center to host open house
Concord University will hold an open house Thursday, March 2, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beckley.
The event is for students to explore more about the university and the services the Beckley center can offer while earning their degree through Concord.
Guests will hear from admissions counselors, professors, representatives from Financial Aid, CU alumnus, and Raleigh County native Gavin Ward, of Ward Law Offices PLLC.
Additionally, a panel representing the Erma Byrd Higher Education center will answer any questions from guests.
“We want to make sure our future students, especially those who may choose to commute, know of the many ways Concord University is dedicated to helping the Mountain Lion family succeed while getting Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.
There is no cost to attend.
For more information about Concord University’s Beckley campus and a link to register for the open house event, visit the website at https://www.concord.edu/about/beckley-location.
Concord Founders’ Day today
Concord University faculty, staff, and students will celebrate Founders’ Day today, February 28.
At 3 p.m. in the ballroom of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center, the Mountain Lion family and friends of Concord will celebrate 151 years of service to the region and beyond.
Jessica Sell, vice president of Congressional Affairs and Community Outreach with Rank One Computing, will be the keynote speaker. She was recently named as one of the 58 members of the 2023 class of Leadership West Virginia Inc.
Kendra Boggess, university president, will present Presidential Excellence Awards, recognition of faculty, staff, auxiliary staff and students who have clearly demonstrated dedication and service to Concord University and the surrounding community.
Refreshments will follow.
Concord University was founded in 1872 as a state Normal School to prepare teachers. Since its inception, Concord has expanded its offerings, educating decades of business leaders, medical professionals, social servants, and liberal arts enthusiasts.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
