Food, clothing
distribution
Healing Waters, the ministry of Dr. Jeremy and Niki Mays and based in Tennessee, selected Mullens for this year’s “Love Project.”
The Love Project will be at the Mullens Opportunity Center, located at 309 Guyandotte Aveune, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The ministry will distribute clothes, coats, shoes, toys, and food to those in need. A form of ID with a valid address is required to receive any of the items.
Volunteers are needed Dec. 2 to help set up and Dec. 3 to assist with the distribution.
For more information, phone 304-294-6188.
Lodging seminar
The Wyoming County Health Department will host a lodging seminar Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Casteel Event Center in Pineville.
The seminar will cover the rules and regulations concerning lodging and travel-related facilities for new and existing businesses owners.
The health inspector will discuss rules, regulations, health, and safety to benefit traveling guests and business owners and will also take questions.
The Wyoming County prosecutor will address the laws and rules governing lodging facilities.
Additionally, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Tax Division will address hotel/motel taxes.
Information packets and refreshments will be provided for those attending.
For more information, contact the Wyoming County Health Department at 304-732-7941.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Museum Christmas lights
Two-million lights will be twinkling this year at the West Virginia State Farm Museum to celebrate the Christmas season. The display runs Dec. 5-29 from 6 until 9 p.m.
Santa will also be on hand to talk with the kids Thursday through Sunday each week.
“This light show is one of the best in the state and a credit to the hard work of the board and volunteers at the Farm Museum,” said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “This should be an annual holiday tradition for everyone in the area.”
Located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off W.Va. Rt. 62, the museum features numerous historical structures that have been moved to or recreated on the grounds, large collections of steam and gas engines, antique tractors, farm and household implements, and taxidermied animals.
Volunteer groups are being sought to adopt buildings to decorate, along with individuals who want to help with smaller decorating projects. As in the past, admission to the light show is free, but donations in support of the non-profit museum are appreciated. To volunteer, phone the office, email or Facebook message.
For more information, phone 304-675-5737 Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., email wvsfm@suddenlinkmail.com or check out the museum on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.