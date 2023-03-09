Board of Health meeting
Wyoming County Board of Health members will hold a regular statutory meeting March 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wyoming County Health Department lobby, located at 44 Cedar Avenue. Meetings open to the public.
Attorney general’s
representative
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s representative will be at the Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC), located at 309 Guyandotte Avenue in Mullens, March 20 from 10 a.m. until noon to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said.
“Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area, and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
