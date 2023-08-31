Attorney general’s
rep in Oceana
A representative of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will be at the Oceana Public Library, located at 101 Cook Parkway, from 10 until 11 a.m. on Sept. 20 to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
For more information or, in the event of inclement weather, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.
Farmers market each Monday
Oceana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a farmers market each Monday in September at the Gilliland Park Amphitheater from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Farmers are invited to sell their produce. Setup is free.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Buddy Walk
The Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia 2023 Buddy Walk is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston – one of more than 250 events planned in cities across the country, and around the world, in observance of October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
The Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society to promote acceptance and inclusion of all people with Down syndrome.
The walk includes a day of entertainment, food, games, music, and activities for all ages and abilities.
Anyone, with or without a direct connection to a member of the Down syndrome community, is welcome to attend.
For more information, visit https://www.ds-stride.org/dsnwvbuddywalk or contact Ashley Orndorff, DSNWV director, at 304-545-6613 or by email to dsnwvinfo@gmail.com.
Adult Family Care
homes needed
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is currently in need of Adult Family Care homes that can provide a loving, caring environment for aged and disabled adults.
The Adult Family Care program provides for adults, who need and desire the support, protection and security of family-living. This offers them the opportunity to live within a family unit where they can function individually, according to a press release.
An Adult Family Care provider must be a responsible person at least 21 years of age, who is financially independent prior to entering the program. The provider may receive payment for providing supervision and care for no more than three adults.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources provides all training at no cost to interested applicants.
For more information about becoming an Adult Family Care Provider, contact the local DHHR or Adult Family Care home-finding specialist Kelly O’Morris, Braxton County, at 304-765-7344, extension 00052.
DMV offering appointments
at all regional offices
West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles customers may now make appointments, including same-day appointments, at any of the 26 regional offices across the state.
Appointments may be made for transactions such as driver’s license knowledge testing – including Class E, F, and CDL, applying for a new driver’s license or identification card, changes to a driver’s license or ID card, driver’s license transfers from out-of-state, and vehicle work including titles and license plates.
Additionally, customers who take advantage of the REAL ID HeadStart program through DMV’s online services portal may also use the appointment scheduler to make an appointment once their documents have been approved.
Customers may visit the appointment scheduler at https://telegov.egov.com/wvdmv.
Walk-ins are still welcome, but having an appointment will give customers more opportunity to receive fast and efficient service and not have to wait in line as long, according to a press release.
For more information, including regional office and kiosk locations, the online services portal, and appointment information, visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.
West Virginia Hive to host a business pitch competition
The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology Launch Lab, will host its next Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition on Oct. 12, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on the WVU Tech campus in Beckley.
A panel of judges will select winners and award nearly $5,000 in prizes.
The funding for the awards is from private contributors.
The pitch competition is open to residents and businesses located in Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Logan, and Mingo counties as well as WVU Tech students, faculty and staff.
Entries to the business idea competition are limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years.
Applications will be divided into community (non-student) and student divisions.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Applications can be downloaded at wvhive.com and should be emailed to Woods at tech-launchlab@mail. wvu.edu
