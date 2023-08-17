Democratic Executive
Committee meeting
The Wyoming County Democratic Executive Committee will conduct an organizational meeting Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. in the courthouse lobby, located on Main Avenue in Pineville. All registered Democrats are welcome. The agenda includes candidate recruitment for 2024 and review of poll worker lists. Robert’s Rules of Order will be observed. David G. Thompson is committee chairman.
Farmers market
each Monday
Oceana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a farmers market each Monday in August and September at the Gilliland Park Amphitheater from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Farmers are invited to sell their produce. Setup is free.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Virtual town
hall meetings
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting four virtual town hall meetings to solicit feedback on development of the West Virginia 2024 Substance Use Response Plan and highlight progress on the 2023 plan.
Remaining virtual meetings are from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Aug. 31.
Register to join at helpandhopewv. org/odcp.
Each town hall meeting will offer breakout sessions for all eight sections of the plan. Participants will select the session they wish to attend when they pre-register.
Residents who are unable to attend the town hall meetings may submit feedback electronically by Friday, Sept. 15, at helpandhopewv. org/odcp.
Commented
