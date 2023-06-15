Summer Reading Programs
All Wyoming County Public Libraries will host a Summer Reading Program for youngsters from preschool through middle school.
Activities will include story time, games, prize drawings, and more.
For specific information about the days and times, phone the local library – Hanover Public Library at 304-664-5580, Mullens Area Public Library at 304-294-6687, Oceana Public Library at 304-682-6784, or Pineville Public Library at 304-732-6228.
Council on Aging health fair
Wyoming County Council on Aging Summer Health Fair is scheduled June 27 at the senior center, located at 695 Mountaineer Highway in Mullens, to help seniors maintain or improve their quality of life.
Several vendors, exhibiting products and services, will participate from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Seniors will have opportunities to visit vendors before lunch and after.
Council on Aging services include hot, nutritious meals that can be delivered to the door if the senior is homebound; transportation to senior centers, medical appointments, and shopping; personal care and homemaker services, providing assistance in bathing, dressing, eating, and other personal needs; senior center activities and services that provide fellowship, and educational and recreational opportunities designed to meet various interests and tastes.
Vendors are invited to participate. Cost is $50 for table with electricity, door prize, two chairs and two lunches; additional meals available for $6 each.
Vendor sponsorships are also available with the same amenities as well as advertisements in the program booklet that is also distributed to in-home clients – Bronze Sponsorship, $75 with a half-page advertisement; Silver Sponsorship, $100, with 10 minutes provided to speak to the group about the product or service. Gold Sponsorship costs $150 and includes all the aforementioned benefits in addition to a full page ad in the program booklet.
For more information, phone Jennifer Brown at 304-294-8800 or email to brownj@wccoa.com
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival
Oceana’s John Cooke Founders Day and Heritage Festival is scheduled July 13-16.
On Thursday, July 13, the parade will begin at 6 p.m.; line up will begin at Georgia’s Boutique.
On Friday, July 14, the Heritage Festival Pageant will begin at 6 p.m.
Vendors will set up at 10 a.m. and include Jay’s Snowcones, Suntan Swine, BOTW, among others.
Activities will include a dunk tank, free water slides and bounce houses, among others.
Matt Cook will serve as deejay from 2 until 5 p.m.
A kid-friendly movie will begin at 10 p.m. in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, July 15, activities will begin at noon.
Vendors will be open until midnight.
A 50/50 split motorcycle poker run begins at noon, with kick-stands up at 11 a.m.
An Elvis impersonator will take the stage from 5 until 7 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Free pool day from noon until 5 p.m.
Night swim in the pool from 7 until 11 p.m.; cost is $7.
On Sunday, July 16, activities will again begin at noon.
Vendors will again be open all day.
Car and bike show is scheduled from noon until 3 p.m. near the pool.
The Harless and Prichard Family will perform from 2 until 5 p.m.
Fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Kids catfish tournament
Oceana Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Kirkendoll Pay Pond, will host a free catfish tournament for kids only July 22 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Prizes awarded.
The chamber will also provide free hot dogs and soft drinks.
Herndon High School reunion
Herndon High School Class of 1964 is sponsoring a reunion for all students who attended the school Aug. 19 at the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 628 Building, located at 113 Straley Avenue in Princeton, beginning at 3 p.m.
All former students and their guests are welcome.
Cost, which includes dinner, is $20 per person and required by Aug. 1.
Send name/names, address, email, and phone number with check payable to Wanda Blankenship, P.O. Box 446, Mullens, WV 25882.
Herndon High School closed in 1992 when it was consolidated into Wyoming County East High School. The reunion presents an opportunity for former students to reconnect with classmates and to share memories of their high school experiences.
For more information, contact Wanda Blankenship at 304-294-4730, Virgil Shrewsbury at 304-294-0638, or Terry Bailey at 802-793-3986.
