Public review
Wyoming County Emergency Planning Committee’s emergency response plan is available for review as are safety data sheets, emergency, first aid and medical treatment procedures, inventory forms and followup emergency notices which have been submitted to the committee.
Members of the public who wish to review any such plan, sheet, form or followup notice may do so at the Wyoming County 911 Center, in Pineville, during regular business hours, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Board of Education meeting
Wyoming County Board of Education members will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. in the central office conference room, located at 155 Park Street in Pineville. Meetings are open to the public. The agenda includes a public hearing concerning the 2023-24 school calendar, iReady benchmark update, personnel list, and celebrating success ceremonies.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
