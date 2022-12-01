Mobile office visit
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s mobile office staff will be at the Oceana Public Library, located at 101 Cook Parkway, Dec. 19 from 10 until 11 a.m. to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist, will host the event.
Free Tire Tuesday
Free Tire Tuesday is scheduled the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the transfer station, known locally as the county “landfill,” on Airport Road.
Wyoming County residents can get rid of up to 10 tires at no cost with a valid West Virginia ID.
The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Free Tire Tuesday is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and the Wyoming County Commission.
Christmas at the Fair
Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s Drive-Thru light show, is open from 6 until 9 p.m. on Thursdays-Sundays until Dec. 24.
The light show begins at the livestock gate on 219 North, just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns, turn on a designated radio station, and turn off headlights when driving through the show.
Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only so that all have the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays. Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi.
For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair.
View online at http://readme.readmedia.com/Christmas-at-the-Fair-to-Open-November-25/18957491
Museum Christmas lights
Two-million lights will be twinkling this year at the West Virginia State Farm Museum to celebrate the Christmas season. The display runs through Dec. 29 from 6 until 9 p.m.
Santa will also be on hand to talk with the kids Thursday through Sunday each week.
“This light show is one of the best in the state and a credit to the hard work of the board and volunteers at the Farm Museum,” said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “This should be an annual holiday tradition for everyone in the area.”
Located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off W.Va. Rt. 62, the museum features numerous historical structures that have been moved to or recreated on the grounds, large collections of steam and gas engines, antique tractors, farm and household implements, and taxidermied animals.
Volunteer groups are being sought to adopt buildings to decorate, along with individuals who want to help with smaller decorating projects. As in the past, admission to the light show is free, but donations in support of the non-profit museum are appreciated. To volunteer, phone the office, email or Facebook message.
For more information, phone 304-675-5737 Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., email wvsfm@suddenlinkmail.com or check out the museum on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.