Wyoming County Commission members will meet with the Mullens mayor, town commissioners, and sanitary board members in an effort to propel a sewer extension project that will include the communities of Maben, Otsego, Itmann and Pierpoint.
The commission pledged $160,000 for engineering fees to kick-start the extension project, but several factors have resulted in delays.
“We promised this money in good faith, but we’ve seen nothing happen,” emphasized Jason Mullins, commission president.
“Since then, I’ve learned the engineering could be done a lot cheaper,” Mullins said during the commission meeting Wednesday.
Before the project can move forward, several issues must be addressed by town officials, according to Eric Combs, Region I Planning and Development Council.
Required audits of the town’s financial records must be completed from 2016 to 2023, he said.
Additionally, the town is now facing civil action due to solid waste from the existing sewer system entering the Guyandotte River. The town is currently being fined daily for the violation, and the cost is currently being paid by the town’s insurance, according to county officials.
Combs said the town would have to take corrective action to address the sewer system issues and have the audits completed before the extension can begin.
The town also needs to hire a certified sewer plant operator and conduct a smoke test, Combs noted.
“Before we obligate that kind of money, I want to talk to the mayor and the sanitary board,” Mullins said. “I want to see some faces.
“We need to make this (project) happen,” Mullins emphasized.
“To move this forward, they (the town) need some preliminary money,” Combs told the commission members.
“I don’t want to hold this up,” Mullins said. “Money is so hard to come by to put into things that are not happening.”
He emphasized the commission has an obligation to spend public money responsibly, “not on projects that may never happen.”
“I realize all these guys have day jobs, but let’s set up this meeting,” Mullins said.
