Comedy play showing online

Recently, the arts world has responded to the limitations caused by the Covid-19 crisis with creative solutions by presenting performances online.
The Fayetteville-based Historic Fayette Theater is no exception and will present a comedy play, “Virtual Complaint Department and Lemonade,” on July 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 each and audiences will be able to enjoy the production in the comfort of their own home. The play will be presented on Zoom Webinar, a free computer program. Tickets are available by calling the Historic Fayette Theater box office at 304-574-4655. The box office is open Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Or, patrons may call at another time and leave a message.
With the pandemic, many organizations, churches and groups are meeting on Zoom. “Zoom is a very easy program to use,” said the play’s director, Gene Worthington. “This play was actually written to be performed on the computer, with all of the audience watching on their own computer, IPad or smart phone.” To attend this week’s performance, call the theater and arrange to pay. Then, you will be emailed a link to the site, or if you have already used Zoom, a meeting ID and pass code will be forwarded. On the evening of the performance, individuals will simply click on a link in the email, and they will be transferred to the Zoom website to accept the software and proceed to the webinar. The Zoom program is completely free. “We realize this is a different way to see our programs,” said Worthington. “But, it is quite easy to get on Zoom. We cannot do in-person shows in our theater right now because it is difficult to social distance in the theater. This is a great solution.”
Worthington went on to say that the performance of “Virtual Complaint Department and Lemonade” has been funded by the Abbot family in memory of their parents, W. Robert and Mary Withers Abbot. “Judge Abbot and his wife, Mary Withers, were active members of the Fayetteville community,” Worthington said. “We are very appreciative of the donation in their name that helps to make this performance possible.”
“Virtual Complaint Department and Lemonade” is a comedy about an online complaint department. The twist is that when someone calls to complain, they hear a complaint instead. Then, they are left having to staff the complaint department themselves.
What follows is a hilarious series of interactions, Worthington said. The cast features talented local actors including Worthington and Fayetteville residents Jen Garvin, Jan Neal, Shari Quinn, Billy Strasser and Gary Reynolds. Michelle and Xander Alvarez, of Mercer County, are also in the cast, as well as Pax resident Krista Moore. Actors from the Beckley community include Robby Moore, Deb Lamey, Will Radford, Keith Thompson and Timothy Runyon. Mount Hope native and professional actor, Michael Meredith, completes the cast.
Tickets for “Virtual Complaint Department and Lemonade” will be $5 per computer. For more information or to purchase them, contact 304-574-4655 or visit the theater’s Facebook page.