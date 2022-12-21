Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 7F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 7F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.