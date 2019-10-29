Coal giant Murray Energy seeks bankruptcy protection

AP PhotoFILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo Robert Murray, founder and chairman of Cleveland-based Murray Energy Corp., arrives at a news conference at the entrance to the Crandall Canyon Mine, in northwest of Huntington, Utah. Ohio-based Murray Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Former CEO Robert Murray said the move was necessary to access liquidity and best position the company for long-term success. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)