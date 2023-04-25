editor's pick YMCA to cut ribbon to celebrate completion of elevator addition Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago The YMCA of Southern West Virginia will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate completion of the elevator addition on Thursday at 10 a.m. at its facility at 121 E. Main St., Beckley. Light refreshments will be served. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Textiles Tailoring Religion Trending Video WEEKLY POLL Is the state doing enough to provide for the safety and health of inmates at Southern Regional Jail? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Murriel (Pete) Boblett Betty Walker Dave Edward Stafford Jr Bennett-Merritt, Helen Joseph P. Ramsey Lehman, Nelda James Robert Fox, Jr. More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMaybe a simpler wardrobe for Justice ThomasCochran to appear in person for hearingPolice investigating fatal Thursday shootingBeckley Track and Field Hall of Fame inductions Friday during Pete Culicerto InvitationalWood Iron Eatery closes abruptlyBeckley advancing plans for trails through former coal mining landsSixth-inning outburst leads Irish over PatriotsGreenbrier resort to host a Wild and Wonderful ExpoUPDATE: Cochran murder charge dropped; Hatfield looking for traces of insulin. WITH VIDEO, PHOTOS..Virginia man survives fiery blaze after car flips multiple times Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.