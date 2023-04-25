ELKINS, W.Va. — Monongahela National Forest plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the Brushy Mountain area near Mapledale in Greenbrier County on Wednesday if weather conditions permit.
The 140-acre prescribed burn will increase successional habitat within the project area by increasing open and brushy habitat that provides nesting, foraging, and cover habitat and young forests for wildlife such as ruffed grouse, wild turkey, and small mammals. The project will also improve overall forest health and wildlife habitat and help reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.
The burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn and may be closed for several days after to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on nearby roads before and during burning.
For more information contact the Marlinton-White Sulphur District Office at 304-799-4334.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.